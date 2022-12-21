7th Army Training Command Non-Commissioned Officer Academy

Instructors at the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) Non-Commissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Basic Leadership Course describe their experiences training soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 21, 2022. The 7ATC NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 04:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870297
|VIRIN:
|221221-A-QM436-917
|Filename:
|DOD_109398846
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
