Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Departs Marseille, France

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    12.29.2022

    Video by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221229-N-EL850-1002 V5 MARSEILLE, France (Dec. 29, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, departs Marseille, France, after a scheduled port visit, Dec. 29, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 03:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870296
    VIRIN: 221229-N-EL850-1002
    Filename: DOD_109398801
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Departs Marseille, France, by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSG 10
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Deployment
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT