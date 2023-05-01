Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack's Shout-out to the Albany FireWolves for Military Appreciation Night 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and Soldiers assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, provide a shout-out to the Albany FireWolves Lacrosse Team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 00:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 870293
    VIRIN: 230105-F-YO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_109398738
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: ALBANY, NY, NY, US
    Hometown: ALBANY, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack's Shout-out to the Albany FireWolves for Military Appreciation Night 2023, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Kunsan
    Greetings
    Wolf Pack
    Military Appreciation Day
    FireWolves

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT