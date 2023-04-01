Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight - MA2 Niko Savannah

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230105-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2023) A spotlight on Master-at-arms second class Niko J. Savannah, the traffic court lead petty officer on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, explains his duties and responsibilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 22:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870290
    VIRIN: 230105-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109398699
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - MA2 Niko Savannah, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAY
    US Navy
    Yokosuka
    traffic court
    AFN Spotlight

