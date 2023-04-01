230105-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2023) A spotlight on Master-at-arms second class Niko J. Savannah, the traffic court lead petty officer on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, explains his duties and responsibilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 22:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870290
|VIRIN:
|230105-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109398699
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - MA2 Niko Savannah, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
