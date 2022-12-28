Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Storytime with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka CMC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    221228-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlighting Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Command Master Chief's reading of "The Navy's Night Before Christmas" to community children. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 20:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870289
    VIRIN: 221228-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_109398684
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storytime with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka CMC, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Navy
    Children
    CFAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT