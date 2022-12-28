221228-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlighting Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Command Master Chief's reading of "The Navy's Night Before Christmas" to community children. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 20:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870289
|VIRIN:
|221228-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109398684
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Storytime with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka CMC, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
