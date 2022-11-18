Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medevac Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marzelle Day 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    65th medical brigade conducted Pacific Medic Focus 22-2 at camp Humphreys on Nov 18th 2022.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 19:33
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    This work, Medevac Training, by SGT Marzelle Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medic training medevac

