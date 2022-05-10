Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) sets anchor detail while on patrol in the North Pacific Ocean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) sets anchor detail while on an Alaska patrol, Oct. 5, 2022. Stratton routinely patrols the North Pacific Ocean to protect national security interests throughout the region. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870279
    VIRIN: 221005-G-MT091-747
    Filename: DOD_109398660
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) sets anchor detail while on patrol in the North Pacific Ocean, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CGC Stratton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT