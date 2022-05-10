CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) sets anchor detail while on an Alaska patrol, Oct. 5, 2022. Stratton routinely patrols the North Pacific Ocean to protect national security interests throughout the region. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870279
|VIRIN:
|221005-G-MT091-747
|Filename:
|DOD_109398660
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) sets anchor detail while on patrol in the North Pacific Ocean, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
