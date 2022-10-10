CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) performs night helicopter operations north of the Arctic Circle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





An MH-60 helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak conducted night operations with the crew of CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) while underway north of the Arctic Circle, Oct. 9th, 2022. Flight training is conducted routinely to provide crew members necessary qualifications and to ensure proficiency. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.