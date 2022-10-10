An MH-60 helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak conducted night operations with the crew of CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) while underway north of the Arctic Circle, Oct. 9th, 2022. Flight training is conducted routinely to provide crew members necessary qualifications and to ensure proficiency. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870276
|VIRIN:
|221010-G-MT091-134
|Filename:
|DOD_109398577
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) performs night helicopter operations north of the Arctic Circle, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT