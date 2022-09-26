CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) and CGC Kimball (WMSL 756) jointly patrol US-Russia maritime boundary line in Arctic Circle

CGC Stratton (WMSL 752) and CGC Kimball (WMSL 756) jointly patrolled the US-Russia maritime boundary line in the Arctic Circle, Sept. 26, 2022. The operation furthered U.S. national security strategy and projected U.S. sovereignty in the region. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870275
|VIRIN:
|220926-G-MT091-681
|Filename:
|DOD_109398576
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
