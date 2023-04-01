Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Importance of Updating DEERS

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Tim Beckwith 

    Military Health System

    The easiest way to access your medical records is through Military Health Systems (MHS) Genesis. Update all your contact information on DEERS before logging into MHS Genesis, if not it can cause a delay or issue with claims, referrals, or delivery of home prescriptions.

