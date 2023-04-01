Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    403rd Wing 2022 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Christopher Carranza 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    A look back at the 403rd Wing's accomplishments throughout 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Christopher Carranza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870269
    VIRIN: 230104-F-S3652-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109398494
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing 2022 Year in Review, by Christopher Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    403rd Wing
    Ready Now
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Wing of Choice
    Reserve Resilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT