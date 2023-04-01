Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sailors Return Home from Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870262" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BETHESDA, Maryland (January 4, 2023) -- Sailors assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) returned home after a 64-day deployment in support of Continuing Promise 2022 onboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).



The successful completion of the mission marks the end of the 12th Continuing Promise where NMRTC Sailors along with USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) crewmembers cared for more than 13,000 patients, joined in more than 25 subject matter expert exchanges, conducted five humanitarian assistance and disaster relief workshops, shared in 18 Women, Peace and Security initiative events and participated in 11 community relations engagements.



USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) deployed to Latin America and the Caribbean as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission with mission stops in Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras.



WRNMMC, the world’s premier, integrated military medical center and where the nation heals our heroes, strives to provide extraordinary experiences for patients, families, and staff while driving tomorrow’s healthcare advances through education, innovation, and research. For additional information about WRNMMC, please visit us at https://walterreed.tricare.mil/.



(DoD video by Ricardo Reyes)