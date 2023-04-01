Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sailors Return Home from Deployment

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, Maryland (January 4, 2023) -- Sailors assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) returned home after a 64-day deployment in support of Continuing Promise 2022 onboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).

    The successful completion of the mission marks the end of the 12th Continuing Promise where NMRTC Sailors along with USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) crewmembers cared for more than 13,000 patients, joined in more than 25 subject matter expert exchanges, conducted five humanitarian assistance and disaster relief workshops, shared in 18 Women, Peace and Security initiative events and participated in 11 community relations engagements.

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) deployed to Latin America and the Caribbean as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission with mission stops in Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras.

    WRNMMC, the world’s premier, integrated military medical center and where the nation heals our heroes, strives to provide extraordinary experiences for patients, families, and staff while driving tomorrow’s healthcare advances through education, innovation, and research. For additional information about WRNMMC, please visit us at https://walterreed.tricare.mil/.

    (DoD video by Ricardo Reyes)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 15:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 870262
    VIRIN: 230104-N-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_109398448
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MD, US

    WRNMMC
    CP22
    NMRTC

