    ARNORTH PAO 2022 Year in Review Video

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Andrea Kent 

    U.S. Army North

    This United States Army North Public Affairs Office 2022 year in review video project celebrates all of the accomplishments of our content creators throughout the 2022 year.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 15:18
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Golden Knights
    Drill team
    Year in review
    ARNORTH
    FifthArmy

