    Coast Guard surface, air units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard surface and air unit combine efforts Jan. 4, 2023, to rescue two boaters from the water Wednesday morning, approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Following the rescue, the Coast Guard boat crew transported the survivors to Coast Guard Base
    San Juan where they were released and received by family members. (U.S. Coast guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870260
    VIRIN: 230104-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109398420
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard surface, air units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    SAR
    weeklyvideos

