Segrid Harris, deputy director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Munitions Directorate, delivers remarks at the directorate’s dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the lab’s newly constructed Advanced Munitions Technology Complex, or AMTC, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. This military construction project, worth approximately $165 million, provides new test capability and modernizes much of the outdated 1960s infrastructure. AFRL designed the AMTC as a modern, collaborative research space that gives scientists and engineers the ability to experiment with new explosive materials and integrate them into complex munition designs.