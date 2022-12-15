Segrid Harris, deputy director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Munitions Directorate, delivers remarks at the directorate’s dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the lab’s newly constructed Advanced Munitions Technology Complex, or AMTC, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. This military construction project, worth approximately $165 million, provides new test capability and modernizes much of the outdated 1960s infrastructure. AFRL designed the AMTC as a modern, collaborative research space that gives scientists and engineers the ability to experiment with new explosive materials and integrate them into complex munition designs.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870255
|VIRIN:
|221215-O-NQ323-259
|Filename:
|DOD_109398393
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Air Force Research Laboratory
