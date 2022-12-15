Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Segrid Harris, deputy director of the Air Force Research Laboratory's Munitions Directorate, delivers remarks at the directorate's dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the lab's newly constructed Advanced Munitions Technology Complex

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Segrid Harris, deputy director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Munitions Directorate, delivers remarks at the directorate’s dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the lab’s newly constructed Advanced Munitions Technology Complex, or AMTC, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. This military construction project, worth approximately $165 million, provides new test capability and modernizes much of the outdated 1960s infrastructure. AFRL designed the AMTC as a modern, collaborative research space that gives scientists and engineers the ability to experiment with new explosive materials and integrate them into complex munition designs.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 13:56
    Location: US

    This work, Segrid Harris, deputy director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Munitions Directorate, delivers remarks at the directorate’s dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the lab’s newly constructed Advanced Munitions Technology Complex, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

