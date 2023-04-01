President Joe Biden delivers remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870253
|Filename:
|DOD_109398382
|Length:
|00:19:49
|Location:
|COVINGTON, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Economic Plan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT