Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 66 miles southwest of Key West

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 76-year-old man from the cruise ship Mariner of the Seas, approximately 66 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The passenger, who was suffering from medical complications, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|01.03.2023
|01.04.2023 13:21
|B-Roll
|870248
|230103-G-G0107-1001
|DOD_109398291
|00:00:57
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|1
|1
