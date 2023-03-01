Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 66 miles southwest of Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 76-year-old man from the cruise ship Mariner of the Seas, approximately 66 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The passenger, who was suffering from medical complications, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 13:21
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

