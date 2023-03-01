Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Crosland bids farewell to the OTSG

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    MG Crosland shares kind words regarding her farewell from the Office of the Surgeon General of the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870240
    VIRIN: 230103-A-AM516-268
    Filename: DOD_109398255
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Crosland bids farewell to the OTSG, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    farewell
    medcom
    otsg
    crosland

