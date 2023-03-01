8th AMU Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 8th Fighter Squadron hosted a Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 3, 2023. The title of dedicated crew chief is reserved for those who display the initiative, management, and leadership ability necessary to maintain an aircraft in combat ready status. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)