Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th AMU Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 8th Fighter Squadron hosted a Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 3, 2023. The title of dedicated crew chief is reserved for those who display the initiative, management, and leadership ability necessary to maintain an aircraft in combat ready status. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870239
    VIRIN: 230104-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_109398251
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th AMU Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    F-16 Viper
    8th AMU
    8th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT