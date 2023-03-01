The 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 8th Fighter Squadron hosted a Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 3, 2023. The title of dedicated crew chief is reserved for those who display the initiative, management, and leadership ability necessary to maintain an aircraft in combat ready status. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 11:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870239
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109398251
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th AMU Dedicated Crew Chief ceremony, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
