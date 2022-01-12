AvengerCon VII: MFA is not enough!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by Dmitry Smilyanets.



Many organizations rely on multi-factor authentication (MFA) for identity security. But, while MFA provides an extra layer of security, it’s not enough to secure credentials, often creating a false sense of security. As an example, a new threat from cybercriminal group, Lapsus$ Group, appeared on the FBI's most-wanted list in March 2022, with one attack vector standing out: identities compromised with Infostealer Malware. In most cases, when the infection goes unnoticed, this malware obtains credentials saved in victims’ browsers. Hours, days, or years later, credentials to corporate or personal infrastructures are obtained by threat actors, who are able to seamlessly hijack sessions undetected, by appearing as an employee.



Boiler:



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.