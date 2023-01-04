Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The First Flights of 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15E Strike Eagles from the 492nd Fighter Squadron take off for the first flights of the new year from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, Jan 4. 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870233
    VIRIN: 230104-F-WN564-075
    Filename: DOD_109398164
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The First Flights of 2023, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    48th Fighter Wing
    492nd Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT