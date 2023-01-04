F-15E Strike Eagles from the 492nd Fighter Squadron take off for the first flights of the new year from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, Jan 4. 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870233
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-WN564-075
|Filename:
|DOD_109398164
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, The First Flights of 2023, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT