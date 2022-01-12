AvengerCon VII: The Future of Defensive Cyber Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by CW2 John Black.



Operating in the cyber environment of the future will require significant evolution of current practice. The computer network environment that was once more static, homogenous, and manageable as separate enclaves, continues to be transformed by widespread virtualization, migration to cloud services, the rise of mobility, and the explosion of numbers and variety of connected cyber-physical systems from the enterprise to the battlefield. Threats are becoming more sophisticated, automated, and adaptive to defeat defenses. Defending cyberspace will depend, in part, on successful cyber operations. Drawing on their military background and civilian industry experience, a panel of Cyber Warfare Technicians from Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade will lead a discussion of the rapidly changing environment and threats and how defensive cyber operations (DCO) will need to evolve to keep up with these changes. Panelists will present three subtopics to open discussion and questions from panelists and from audience participation. • The future of DCO is AI (through automation and machine learning). • The future of DCO is IoT (including the tactical internet of battlefield things or IoBT). • The future of DCO is OCO (hunting forward and adopting an attacker's mindset to "shift left" of the attack). The Future of Defensive Cyber Operations (FDCO) is a research project that originated from within Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) as a catalyst for cyber workforce development and the continuing evolution of tactics, techniques, and procedures in DCO.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.