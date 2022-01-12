AvengerCon VII: Future Army Security Capabilities from the Cyber Security Collaborative Research Alliance

Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:
Presented by Trent Jaeger.
In this talk, we will examine the future Army security capabilities under development in the Cyber Security Collaborative Research Alliance (CSec CRA). This project focuses on three major research areas: Detection, Agility, and Learning for Deception. In this talk, we will discuss key research results in each area and how they could impact the Army's future security capabilities. For example, we will discuss the development of Adversarial Machine Learning techniques that originated in the CSec CRA project, and how they impact the development of robust ML techniques. In addition, we will describe recent work that applies attack graphs more broadly to improve defenses, guide detection, and leverage agility systematically.
