AvengerCon VII: Future Army Security Capabilities from the Cyber Security Collaborative Research Alliance

Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by Trent Jaeger.



In this talk, we will examine the future Army security capabilities under development in the Cyber Security Collaborative Research Alliance (CSec CRA). This project focuses on three major research areas: Detection, Agility, and Learning for Deception. In this talk, we will discuss key research results in each area and how they could impact the Army's future security capabilities. For example, we will discuss the development of Adversarial Machine Learning techniques that originated in the CSec CRA project, and how they impact the development of robust ML techniques. In addition, we will describe recent work that applies attack graphs more broadly to improve defenses, guide detection, and leverage agility systematically.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.