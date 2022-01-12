AvengerCon VII: Covertly Infiltrating and Monitoring C&C Servers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by MAJ Jonathan Fuller.



Current techniques to monitor botnets towards disruption or takedown are likely to result in inaccurate data gathered about the botnet or be detected by C&C orchestrators. Seeking a covert and scalable solution, we look to an evolving pattern in modern malware that integrates standardized over-permissioned protocols, exposing privileged access to C&C servers. We implement techniques to detect and exploit these protocols from over-permissioned bots toward covert C&C server monitoring. Our empirical study of 200k malware captured since 2006 revealed 62,202 over-permissioned bots (nearly 1 in 3) and 443,905 C&C monitoring capabilities, with a steady increase of over-permissioned protocol use over the last 15 years. Due to their ubiquity, we conclude that even though over-permissioned protocols allow for C&C server infiltration, their efficiency and ease of use continue to make them prevalent in the malware operational landscape. This paper presents C3PO, a pipeline that enables our study and empowers incident responders to automatically identify over-permissioned protocols, infiltration vectors to spoof bot-to-C&C communication, and C&C monitoring capabilities that guide covert monitoring post infiltration. Our findings suggest the over-permissioned protocol weakness provides a scalable approach to covertly monitor C&C servers, which is a fundamental enabler of botnet disruptions and takedowns.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.