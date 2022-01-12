Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvengerCon VII: Hacking DevOps

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:

    Presented by Phillip Marlow.

    Incidents like the SolarWinds compromise show the extreme impact that a compromise of the software supply chain can have. DevOps pipelines often sit right at the heart of modern software supply chains. Used by development teams to increase the quality of their software and speed of delivery, these pipelines are also target-rich environments for attack. Additionally, they are often not as well protected as other software services. This talk will highlight common DevOps misconfigurations and how they can be leveraged by an attacker to escalate privileges, move laterally to other targets, and even perform supply chain compromises. Each example will also cover how to protect and defend against such an attack, and even how to use DevSecOps principles to protect the pipelines themselves.

    AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions.

    The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity
    AvengerCon VII

