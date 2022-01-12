AvengerCon VII: Semantic hypergraphs may win the next war

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by CPT Brandon Gonzales.



What does an investment by a Chinese firm in a Georgia company have to do with keeping troops on the ground in Syria safe? How can we attribute exploits to the same advanced persistent threat based on timestamp ordering alone? The hypergraph can reveal how. In cybersecurity, intelligence collection and general computing, we have been stuck relying on the simple keyword string match. Users must be precise in the search term or miss out on critical matching and subsequent alerting. Even after a match is found, relationships and connections must be imputed by human or a database pivot. We present a novel way to encode information semantically - leveraging natural language processing, graph databases and vector search engines. The result is faster, more relevant, and rich search returns which can provide new insights not observed by keyword search or regular expressions. The model trains a knowledge graph and then leverages graph theory and network analysis to analyze subsequent text and compare that to entities and relationships of interest. The results are visual and semantic which can be presented to a human analyst or an automatic alerting system to take follow-on actions. This approach can benefit cybersecurity, intelligence, warfighting, and planning in both storing and recalling information.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



