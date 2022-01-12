AvengerCon VII: Why Won't U Boot?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870219" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by Ryan Greer.



Working with embedded Linux devices can be intimidating. Flash, serial, bootloaders, kernels, firmware... it all sounds very complicated. So complicated, in fact, that it can be difficult to know exactly what will break things. Sometimes, attempting to patch a firmware upgrade results in a "soft-brick" which is a device that won't boot due to a problem with the software. Other times, it is simply necessary to run firmware other than what was intended by the manufacturer. Understanding the boot process and relevant components is critical to solving these problems and many others.



The purpose of this talk is to discuss these topics and demonstrate that they aren't that complicated after all. This talk will cover a common open-source embedded bootloader, U-Boot, and common firmware-related activities such as extraction, flashing, and modification that can be accomplished through U-Boot. Attendees can expect to leave with a better understanding of embedded Linux boot processes and the confidence to tackle this type of challenge in the future.



Boiler:



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.