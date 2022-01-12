AvengerCon VII: Ransomware - Brokering Initial Access

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by Trevor Hilligoss & CW Walker.



With 68 percent of organizations hit by ransomware last year, organizations feel less confident than ever about their preventative measures. The SpyCloud Ransomware Defense Report launched in September, where infosec leaders told us the impact of ransomware to their enterprise and explored the gaps in their defenses and plans to shore them up. One of their biggest blind spots? Credential-siphoning malware on unmonitored devices. We’ll explore the implications of this plus additional findings, including how adversaries are exploiting vulnerable services and even bypassing multi-factor authentication using data stolen by commodity malware sold for as little as $100 a month.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.