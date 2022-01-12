AvengerCon VII: Protect Yourself from Gamer Input II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by Rob Guiler.



At AVENGERCON VI, I presented PYFGI, which provided an overview of different, unique methods to gain control of retro gaming consoles through the games themselves using only controller inputs. Part 2 of this talk focuses on answering the most popular question: "How do they find these bugs?". This talk will present numerous methodologies on how hackers test gaming systems, from SNES to PC, for exploits. Want to know how to trick Zelda into giving you an infinite sword? How about how hackers find ways to duplicate items on PC games? You will be surprised how easy it is to find ways to exploit games after this talk.



Boiler:



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.