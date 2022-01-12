Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvengerCon VII: Creating a Custom Machine Learning Object Detection Model with YOLOv5

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:

    Presented by CPT Jack Graham.

    The NVIDIA CUDA GPU interface enables desktop-users to build, train, and deploy state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms from their home computer. To demonstrate, we will use the well-known YOLOv5 Object Detection algorithm to train a model that works on niche use-cases. We will go over exactly how the model learns to locate and classify objects, how the underlying network was assembled, and what that means for our data gathering and preprocessing options. With the trained model, we can power the backend of innovative web applications that bring the benefits of machine learning to more users.

    AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions.

    The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 09:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870212
    VIRIN: 221201-O-PX639-207
    Filename: DOD_109398092
    Length: 00:17:11
    Location: US

