AvengerCon VII: Talent Management in a Competitive World

Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by SSG Ian Frist.



The Army has a cyber talent management problem. If the Army wants to recruit and retain the best cybersecurity talent, it cannot compete directly with the civilian cybersecurity industry. Instead, the Army needs to think outside the box to ensure that it stays competitive within the cybersecurity space. SSG Ian Frist, a traditional National Guardsman, will discuss his journey through the Army Cyber/Signal branches, how he believes the Army can better manage talent in the cyber workforce, and the unique place the Guard and Reserve Components have in solving that problem.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.