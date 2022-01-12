AvengerCon VII: Kinetic Cyber Effects for the Win

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by COL Brad Rhodes.



Despite the impact of cyber vulnerabilities, exploits, and attacks on a global scale it is still challenging for operators to convince leadership of the need to invest in the training and technologies to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threat actors. This is because leaders cannot actually "see" the results of cyber-attack firsthand. This is where simple kinetic cyber effects demonstrations come into play, providing a display of effects in the real world that leaders can see and touch. While only a simulation of attacks, the tangible aspects of the kinetic effects can deliver the "ah ha" moment leaders need to understand the need to focus on cyber operations.



The presentation provides an example of a working kinetic cyber demonstration capability, along with an overview the design methodology using inexpensive and open source tools. The presentation takes the audience through the story leading up to a cyber attack (pulled from the headlines) with kinetic effects. Finally, the cyber attack is demonstrated from beginning to end with the kinetic effects realized ultimately helping leaders grasp the potential impacts that threat actors can deliver in and through cyberspace.



Boiler:



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.