    Behind the Triad with Range Maintenance team

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy has 31 live fire ranges that are maintained by the Range Maintenance team. In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits Range 2 and repairs some targets with Cody Nichols.
    Fort McCoy offers a world-class training venue to support cost-effective joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational operations. Our live-fire complex and 46,000 acre training area features innovative training capabilities such as fully instrumented battalion live-fire; state-of-the-art urban and subterranean live-fire facilities; remote, thermal, and untethered target systems; cold weather training support; and an expansive urban force-on-force training capability.
    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 09:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870209
    VIRIN: 221123-D-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109398056
    Length: 00:10:49
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fort McCoy
    Range Maintenance
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Behind the Triad

