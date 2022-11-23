Fort McCoy has 31 live fire ranges that are maintained by the Range Maintenance team. In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits Range 2 and repairs some targets with Cody Nichols.
Fort McCoy offers a world-class training venue to support cost-effective joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational operations. Our live-fire complex and 46,000 acre training area features innovative training capabilities such as fully instrumented battalion live-fire; state-of-the-art urban and subterranean live-fire facilities; remote, thermal, and untethered target systems; cold weather training support; and an expansive urban force-on-force training capability.
(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 09:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870209
|VIRIN:
|221123-D-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109398056
|Length:
|00:10:49
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Triad with Range Maintenance team, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
