AvengerCon VII: Quantum Encryption in a Classical Internet

Presented by CPT Hamilton Bonds.
This presentation examines the importance, reliability, and feasibility of quantum encryption implementation for data in motion (DIM) in comparison to its classical counterparts. Quantum encryption devices are commercially available, affordable, effective, and compatible with classical internet systems. Such devices implement algorithms that are theoretically impervious to tampering and unauthorized decryption, harnessing properties of quantum mechanics to detect eavesdroppers and renegotiate private keys. The advent of "quantum-resistant cryptography" catalyzed the development of encryption algorithms that are intended to resist or negate the power of quantum computing, but this presentation argues that quantum key distribution (QKD) is a more technically sound solution. Combining QKD research and real-world implementation, this presentation demonstrates the exact methods that quantum encryption devices use to protect data and illustrates the practicality of installing and operating quantum encryption devices. It stipulates that, to ensure all systems transmitting sensitive data are adequately prepared for future encryption-defeating capabilities and eavesdropping threats, organizations must include quantum encryption devices in their networks. Additionally, implementing QKD implies that cyberspace defenders must train to understand and operate quantum encryption devices.
AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.
The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions.
The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.
|12.01.2022
|01.04.2023 09:31
|Series
|870208
|221201-O-PX639-244
|DOD_109398055
|00:26:35
|US
|0
|0
This work, AvengerCon VII: Quantum Encryption in a Classical Internet, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
