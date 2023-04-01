Job Opportunities: Maintenance Mechanic for Pittsburgh District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers job opportunities for equipment maintenance mechanics. Provide maintenance and repairs to critical facilities on the water and at our park offices. Large variety of projects and opportunities. We offer classes in boat operation, electrical, confined spaces, generators, and other in-house courses to further your career. Salaries start and range at $29 to $34 per hour, earning up to $70,000 annually. Benefits include regular and predictable hours, with weekends off. We offer low-cost health and dental insurance and retirement packages, plus two weeks or more of paid vacation annually. No degree requirements to start out! All applicants must pass a physical health, security screening, and you must have on-the-job experience. You must have a strong work ethics and be able to work in inclement weather. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)
