Job Opportunities: Maintenance Mechanic for Pittsburgh District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870204" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers job opportunities for equipment maintenance mechanics. Provide maintenance and repairs to critical facilities on the water and at our park offices. Large variety of projects and opportunities. We offer classes in boat operation, electrical, confined spaces, generators, and other in-house courses to further your career. Salaries start and range at $29 to $34 per hour, earning up to $70,000 annually. Benefits include regular and predictable hours, with weekends off. We offer low-cost health and dental insurance and retirement packages, plus two weeks or more of paid vacation annually. No degree requirements to start out! All applicants must pass a physical health, security screening, and you must have on-the-job experience. You must have a strong work ethics and be able to work in inclement weather. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)