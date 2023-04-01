Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Job Opportunities: Maintenance Mechanic for Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers job opportunities for equipment maintenance mechanics. Provide maintenance and repairs to critical facilities on the water and at our park offices. Large variety of projects and opportunities. We offer classes in boat operation, electrical, confined spaces, generators, and other in-house courses to further your career. Salaries start and range at $29 to $34 per hour, earning up to $70,000 annually. Benefits include regular and predictable hours, with weekends off. We offer low-cost health and dental insurance and retirement packages, plus two weeks or more of paid vacation annually. No degree requirements to start out! All applicants must pass a physical health, security screening, and you must have on-the-job experience. You must have a strong work ethics and be able to work in inclement weather. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870204
    VIRIN: 230104-O-TI382-503
    Filename: DOD_109398042
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    USACE
    Job
    Careers
    Hiring
    Pittsburgh District

