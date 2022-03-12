DeCA celebrated the Christmas season by inviting Santa to their Kaiserslautern Military Community stores, December 3rd, 2022. Happy holidays, KMC! (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|12.03.2022
|01.04.2023 06:38
|Commercials
|870178
|221203-F-FK174-004
|DOD_109397938
|00:00:30
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|0
|0
This work, Santa at the Commissary (1080p with graphics), by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
