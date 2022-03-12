DeCA celebrated the Christmas season by inviting Santa to their Kaiserslautern Military Community stores, December 3rd, 2022. Happy holidays, KMC! (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 05:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870177
|VIRIN:
|221203-F-FK174-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109397937
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|High-Res. Downloads:
This work, Santa at the Commissary (720p with graphics), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
