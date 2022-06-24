Caltagirone COMREL

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALTAGIRONE, ITALY

    06.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Sigonella

    Sailors from Naval Air Station Sigonella traveled to Caltagirone in Sicily to assist a local convent in the renovation of an old building. When finished, the building will serve as a new facility to house the less fortunate.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 05:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870171
    VIRIN: 220624-N-UY393-0001
    Filename: DOD_109397914
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CALTAGIRONE, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Community Outreach

    Sailor

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Sigonella
    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    USN

