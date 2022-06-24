Sailors from Naval Air Station Sigonella traveled to Caltagirone in Sicily to assist a local convent in the renovation of an old building. When finished, the building will serve as a new facility to house the less fortunate.
This work, Caltagirone COMREL, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
