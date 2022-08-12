HH-60W Flight B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force HH-60W combat rescue helicopter flies during a CASEVAC exercise in easter Africa. These exercises are an important part of the U.S. AFRICOM mission, because the successful recovery of isolated and/or injured persons is a key element in sustaining the morale, cohesion, and defense capability of joint and friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)