HH-60W Flight B-Roll

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W combat rescue helicopter flies during a CASEVAC exercise in easter Africa. These exercises are an important part of the U.S. AFRICOM mission, because the successful recovery of isolated and/or injured persons is a key element in sustaining the morale, cohesion, and defense capability of joint and friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|12.08.2022
Date Posted: 01.04.2023
|B-Roll
|870170
|221208-F-FJ284-971
|DOD_109397910
|00:00:11
|DJ
|1
|1
