    DJIBOUTI

    12.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W combat rescue helicopter flies during a CASEVAC exercise in easter Africa. These exercises are an important part of the U.S. AFRICOM mission, because the successful recovery of isolated and/or injured persons is a key element in sustaining the morale, cohesion, and defense capability of joint and friendly forces. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 04:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870170
    VIRIN: 221208-F-FJ284-971
    Filename: DOD_109397910
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60W Flight B-Roll, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

