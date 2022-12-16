Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinder Defenders and Medics conduct joint active shooter training

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders from the 423d Security Forces Squadron and Medics from the 423d Medical Squadron conducted an Active Shooter Exercise to test their skills under pressure. Both the 423d MDS and 423d SFS worked as a team to secure and apply care to simulated victims while neutralizing the threat.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 03:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870167
    VIRIN: 221216-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_109397898
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

