Defenders from the 423d Security Forces Squadron and Medics from the 423d Medical Squadron conducted an Active Shooter Exercise to test their skills under pressure. Both the 423d MDS and 423d SFS worked as a team to secure and apply care to simulated victims while neutralizing the threat.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 03:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870167
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109397898
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pathfinder Defenders and Medics conduct joint active shooter training, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT