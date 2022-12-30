NETCOM Year in Review 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we prepare to end 2022, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command looks back at some of the Soldiers, leaders, Department of the Army Civilians and Family and U.S. Army Fort Huachuca community members who helped make the mission happen.



To our teams from 2d Theater Signal Brigade, U.S. Army 7th Signal Command - Theater, 335th Signal Command (Theater), Cyber Protection Brigade, 311th Signal Command - Theater and everyone who helped impact our mission, thank you. NETCOM cannot succeed without our Soldiers, civilians and community.