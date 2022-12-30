Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETCOM Year in Review 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    As we prepare to end 2022, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command looks back at some of the Soldiers, leaders, Department of the Army Civilians and Family and U.S. Army Fort Huachuca community members who helped make the mission happen.

    To our teams from 2d Theater Signal Brigade, U.S. Army 7th Signal Command - Theater, 335th Signal Command (Theater), Cyber Protection Brigade, 311th Signal Command - Theater and everyone who helped impact our mission, thank you. NETCOM cannot succeed without our Soldiers, civilians and community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870158
    VIRIN: 221230-A-HT688-232
    Filename: DOD_109397838
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday season
    Year in Review
    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT