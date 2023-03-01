Space Delta 6 (DEL 6) provides assured access to space through the $6.8 billion Air Force Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. The Delta plans, programs, integrates, operates and maintains command and control and common-user systems in support of U.S. Space Command, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and the Missile Defense Agency. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 18:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870156
|VIRIN:
|230103-F-RR403-060
|PIN:
|229004
|Filename:
|DOD_109397836
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Delta 6: Cyberspace Operations, by TSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT