    Space Delta 6: Cyberspace Operations

    01.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Delta 6 (DEL 6) provides assured access to space through the $6.8 billion Air Force Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. The Delta plans, programs, integrates, operates and maintains command and control and common-user systems in support of U.S. Space Command, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and the Missile Defense Agency. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:28
    USSF
    SpOC
    cyberspace operations
    mission defense teams
    Space Delta 6
    Delta 6
    satellite control network

