KA’ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, Hawaii – U.S. Space Force Maj. Brandon Hammond, Space Delta 6 – Cyberspace Operations Detachment 3 commander, shares his story on Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2022. Ka’ena Point SFS is a remote tracking station of the Satellite Control Network responsible for tracking satellites in orbit, receiving and processing data, and enabling control of satellites by relaying commands from control centers. (U.S. Air and Space Force video Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn, Senior Airman Brooke Wise, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris, and Mr. Samuel Morse)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870154
|VIRIN:
|221205-X-JY979-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109397828
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaena Point Space Force Station, by SSgt Jared Bunn and SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
