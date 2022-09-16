Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaena Point Space Force Station

    KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn and Senior Airman Brooke Wise

    Space Base Delta 1

    KA’ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, Hawaii – U.S. Space Force Maj. Brandon Hammond, Space Delta 6 – Cyberspace Operations Detachment 3 commander, shares his story on Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2022. Ka’ena Point SFS is a remote tracking station of the Satellite Control Network responsible for tracking satellites in orbit, receiving and processing data, and enabling control of satellites by relaying commands from control centers. (U.S. Air and Space Force video Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn, Senior Airman Brooke Wise, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris, and Mr. Samuel Morse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870154
    VIRIN: 221205-X-JY979-0001
    Filename: DOD_109397828
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    #Guardian
    #Space
    #Hawaii
    #United States Space Force

