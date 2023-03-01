Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 4: Missile Warning

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Delta 4 (DEL 4) provides strategic and theater missile warning to the United States and our International Partners. It operates and supports constellations of Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) satellites and Ground-Based Radars (GBRs) for the purpose of conducting strategic and theater missile warning.

    Additionally, DEL 4 provides tipping and cueing to missile defense forces, battlespace awareness to Combatant Commanders and technical intelligence for further analysis. DEL 4 manages weapon system architectures and ensures operations are intelligence-led, cyber-resilient, and driven by innovation, while postured to operate in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment. DEL 4 is one of eight mission-oriented Deltas within the United States Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870153
    VIRIN: 230103-F-RR403-106
    PIN: 229004
    Filename: DOD_109397826
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USSF
    DSP
    SBIRS
    Missile Warning
    spoc
    Delta 4
    Space Delta 4

