Space Delta 4: Missile Warning

Space Delta 4 (DEL 4) provides strategic and theater missile warning to the United States and our International Partners. It operates and supports constellations of Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) satellites and Ground-Based Radars (GBRs) for the purpose of conducting strategic and theater missile warning.
Additionally, DEL 4 provides tipping and cueing to missile defense forces, battlespace awareness to Combatant Commanders and technical intelligence for further analysis. DEL 4 manages weapon system architectures and ensures operations are intelligence-led, cyber-resilient, and driven by innovation, while postured to operate in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment. DEL 4 is one of eight mission-oriented Deltas within the United States Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
