Space Delta 4: Missile Warning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Delta 4 (DEL 4) provides strategic and theater missile warning to the United States and our International Partners. It operates and supports constellations of Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) satellites and Ground-Based Radars (GBRs) for the purpose of conducting strategic and theater missile warning.



Additionally, DEL 4 provides tipping and cueing to missile defense forces, battlespace awareness to Combatant Commanders and technical intelligence for further analysis. DEL 4 manages weapon system architectures and ensures operations are intelligence-led, cyber-resilient, and driven by innovation, while postured to operate in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment. DEL 4 is one of eight mission-oriented Deltas within the United States Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)