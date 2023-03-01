Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Delta 2: Space Domain Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Delta 2 (DEL 2) prepares, and presents assigned and attached forces for the purpose of executing combat-ready Space Domain Awareness (SDA) operations to deter aggression and, if necessary, fight to protect and defend the U.S. and our allies from attack in, through and from space. DEL 2 is one of eight mission-oriented deltas within the U.S. Space Force.

    Space Delta 2 is headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. DEL 2 has mission personnel and functions distributed across Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Maui, Hawaii, Huntsville, Alabama; and Dahlgren, Virginia, in addition to multiple supporting locations around the world including Australia, Diego Garcia, and the Marshall Islands. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870151
    VIRIN: 230103-F-RR403-491
    PIN: 229004
    Filename: DOD_109397804
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Delta 2: Space Domain Awareness, by TSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    SDA
    spoc
    Delta 2
    Space Domain Awareness
    Space Delta 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT