Space Delta 2: Space Domain Awareness

Space Delta 2 (DEL 2) prepares, and presents assigned and attached forces for the purpose of executing combat-ready Space Domain Awareness (SDA) operations to deter aggression and, if necessary, fight to protect and defend the U.S. and our allies from attack in, through and from space. DEL 2 is one of eight mission-oriented deltas within the U.S. Space Force.



Space Delta 2 is headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. DEL 2 has mission personnel and functions distributed across Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Maui, Hawaii, Huntsville, Alabama; and Dahlgren, Virginia, in addition to multiple supporting locations around the world including Australia, Diego Garcia, and the Marshall Islands. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)