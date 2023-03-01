Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Cold is Worth It

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    As a former service member, Lori Jordan knows what it's like to be away from home, away from family and friends who can support you during hard times. That's why now as a nurse she cannot imagine caring for anyone other than military families.

