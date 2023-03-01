Kansas City Too Big to Nurse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870139" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kansas City was too big and impersonal for Brenda Waggoner so she moved to the Little Apple (i.e. Manhattan, KS) where she could practice nursing in a community hospital and give back to the men and women who selflessly serve the nation. Brenda shares with us what makes working at Irwin Army Community Hospital different from other places and what her goal is each day that she nurses the Fort Riley community.