Kansas City was too big and impersonal for Brenda Waggoner so she moved to the Little Apple (i.e. Manhattan, KS) where she could practice nursing in a community hospital and give back to the men and women who selflessly serve the nation. Brenda shares with us what makes working at Irwin Army Community Hospital different from other places and what her goal is each day that she nurses the Fort Riley community.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870139
|VIRIN:
|230103-O-JU906-618
|PIN:
|230103
|Filename:
|DOD_109397716
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas City Too Big to Nurse, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT