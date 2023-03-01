Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City Too Big to Nurse

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Kansas City was too big and impersonal for Brenda Waggoner so she moved to the Little Apple (i.e. Manhattan, KS) where she could practice nursing in a community hospital and give back to the men and women who selflessly serve the nation. Brenda shares with us what makes working at Irwin Army Community Hospital different from other places and what her goal is each day that she nurses the Fort Riley community.

    TAGS

    Nursing
    Fort Riley
    IACH
    Army Nursing

