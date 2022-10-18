Using artificial intelligence to create the graphics, this animation demonstrates what NSWC PHD could look like in the year 2030. This animation was created on October 18, 2022 by Eric Osborne and Jeric Gambon.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870131
|VIRIN:
|221018-O-JV208-254
|Filename:
|DOD_109397633
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NSWC PHD 2030 Vignette Animation, by Jeric Gambon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
