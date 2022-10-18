Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC PHD 2030 Vignette Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2022

    Video by Jeric Gambon 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Using artificial intelligence to create the graphics, this animation demonstrates what NSWC PHD could look like in the year 2030. This animation was created on October 18, 2022 by Eric Osborne and Jeric Gambon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870131
    VIRIN: 221018-O-JV208-254
    Filename: DOD_109397633
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC PHD 2030 Vignette Animation, by Jeric Gambon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    animation
    AI
    artificial intelligence
    NSWC PHD
    2030 vignette

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT