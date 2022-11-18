During exercise Keen Sword 23, members of the 17th Special Operations Squadron participated in a full-mission profile combat simulation to hone their skills and enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness and interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 14:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|870130
|VIRIN:
|221120-F-AP057-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109397632
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keen Sword 23, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT