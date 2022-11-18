Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 23

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    During exercise Keen Sword 23, members of the 17th Special Operations Squadron participated in a full-mission profile combat simulation to hone their skills and enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness and interoperability.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 870130
    VIRIN: 221120-F-AP057-001
    Filename: DOD_109397632
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    KS23 17SOS

