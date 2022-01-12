AFSC Fall 2022 Town Hall (Part 3)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870129" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The AFSC Command team recorded a town hall event when questions from the workforce were answered and/or concerns addressed. Ms. Wendy Walden was the moderator for the discussion between the AFSC Commander Lt. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, Executive Director Mr. Dennis L. D'Angelo, and Command Chief Master Sergeant Robert C. Schultz. AFSC personnel were asked to submit questions by email to the AFSC public affairs office and those questions were submitted to various SMEs for responses that the Command Team added leadership knowledge for complete and satisfactory answers.